There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG) can be one of them

The closing price of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) was $14.13 for the day, up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $14.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545671 shares were traded. CMTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.78.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMTG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $16.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Richman Steven Leonard bought 1,000 shares for $14.73 per share. The transaction valued at 14,730 led to the insider holds 13,500 shares of the business.

WALTER W EDWARD bought 20,215 shares of CMTG for $374,808 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 32,715 shares after completing the transaction at $18.54 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, WALTER W EDWARD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,760 shares for $18.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 125,398 and bolstered with 6,760 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Claros’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMTG has reached a high of $21.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.83.

Shares Statistics:

CMTG traded an average of 284.94K shares per day over the past three months and 344.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.87M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CMTG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 4.42M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.01, CMTG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.97M to a low estimate of $62M. As of the current estimate, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.26M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.41M, an increase of 47.50% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $246.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $224M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $232.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.01M, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $306.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $337.31M and the low estimate is $275.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.