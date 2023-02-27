There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Weibo Corporation (WB) can be one of them

The closing price of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) was $20.50 for the day, down -1.63% from the previous closing price of $20.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 753376 shares were traded. WB stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.11.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of WB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Weibo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WB has reached a high of $30.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.97.

Shares Statistics:

WB traded an average of 1.58M shares per day over the past three months and 852.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 235.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.47M. Insiders hold about 6.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.43M with a Short Ratio of 6.43M, compared to 8.22M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.16 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $484M to a low estimate of $438M. As of the current estimate, Weibo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $616.29M, an estimated decrease of -26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $383.85M, a decrease of -20.80% over than the figure of -$26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $409.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $351.71M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, down -18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.97B and the low estimate is $1.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.