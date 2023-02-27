There is a good chance Amphenol Corporation (APH) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $77.64 in the prior trading day, Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) closed at $76.52, down -1.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2197455 shares were traded. APH stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $93.

On November 22, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $87 to $88.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $83.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Gavelle Jean-Luc sold 129,800 shares for $81.64 per share. The transaction valued at 10,596,236 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

NORWITT RICHARD ADAM sold 650,000 shares of APH for $53,115,790 on Feb 03. The President & CEO now owns 967,424 shares after completing the transaction at $81.72 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, D’AMICO LANCE E, who serves as the Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $82.19 each. As a result, the insider received 2,054,728 and left with 25,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amphenol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APH has reached a high of $82.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 595.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 591.63M. Insiders hold about 0.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.37M with a Short Ratio of 4.37M, compared to 5.83M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, APH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.54, compared to 0.84 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.96. The current Payout Ratio is 25.40% for APH, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 04, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.19 and $2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.02. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $3.12.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $2.91B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.99B to a low estimate of $2.87B. As of the current estimate, Amphenol Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.95B, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.1B, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.93B.

Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.73B and the low estimate is $12.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.