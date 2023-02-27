There is a good chance Gogo Inc. (GOGO) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) closed at $14.50 in the last session, down -4.73% from day before closing price of $15.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 812827 shares were traded. GOGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GOGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on November 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $15 from $14 previously.

On October 07, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on October 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Betjemann Jessica sold 8,000 shares for $19.81 per share. The transaction valued at 158,480 led to the insider holds 25,528 shares of the business.

Elias Marguerite M sold 30,000 shares of GOGO for $563,739 on May 24. The EVP, Gen Counsel and Secy now owns 54,791 shares after completing the transaction at $18.79 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gogo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOGO has reached a high of $23.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GOGO traded on average about 750.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 948.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 129.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.45M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GOGO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.3M with a Short Ratio of 9.30M, compared to 9.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.31% and a Short% of Float of 14.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $107.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $110.3M to a low estimate of $105M. As of the current estimate, Gogo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $92.3M, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.65M, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.15M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $406.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $401M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $403.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $335.72M, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $449.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $460.5M and the low estimate is $436.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.