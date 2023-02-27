There Is Still Room For Sonos Inc. (SONO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) was $19.28 for the day, down -2.08% from the previous closing price of $19.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1195714 shares were traded. SONO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.15.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SONO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $28 from $38 previously.

On August 16, 2021, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $43 to $50.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on February 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Lazarus Edward P sold 13,220 shares for $20.70 per share. The transaction valued at 273,589 led to the insider holds 176,290 shares of the business.

Millington Nicholas sold 41,898 shares of SONO for $843,285 on Feb 09. The Chief Innovation Officer now owns 294,583 shares after completing the transaction at $20.13 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Coles Joanna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,430 shares for $20.55 each. As a result, the insider received 111,586 and left with 15,667 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sonos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 150.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONO has reached a high of $31.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.01.

Shares Statistics:

SONO traded an average of 1.93M shares per day over the past three months and 2.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.59M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SONO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.59M with a Short Ratio of 5.59M, compared to 7.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.39% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $363.51M to a low estimate of $289.21M. As of the current estimate, Sonos Inc.’s year-ago sales were $399.78M, an estimated decrease of -22.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $378.17M, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$22.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $402.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $363.1M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.