There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO).

As of close of business last night, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $41.83, down -6.04% from its previous closing price of $44.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513932 shares were traded. AKRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AKRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.00 and its Current Ratio is at 15.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $65 from $40 previously.

On September 14, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $50.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on October 19, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Cheng Andrew sold 25,000 shares for $49.06 per share. The transaction valued at 1,226,395 led to the insider holds 370,999 shares of the business.

Yale Catriona sold 5,000 shares of AKRO for $252,651 on Jan 13. The Chief Development Officer now owns 81,268 shares after completing the transaction at $50.53 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Cheng Andrew, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $51.27 each. As a result, the insider received 1,281,751 and left with 370,999 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKRO has reached a high of $54.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AKRO traded 749.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 438.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.51M. Shares short for AKRO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 5.26M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.14% and a Short% of Float of 9.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.87, with high estimates of -$0.82 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.06 and -$3.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.21. EPS for the following year is -$3.53, with 6 analysts recommending between -$3.02 and -$4.19.