There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Cognex Corporation (CGNX).

In the latest session, Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) closed at $47.04 up 0.43% from its previous closing price of $46.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1145202 shares were traded. CGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cognex Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $44 from $41 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when KRANTZ THEODOR sold 854 shares for $48.04 per share. The transaction valued at 41,026 led to the insider holds 35,500 shares of the business.

KRANTZ THEODOR sold 912 shares of CGNX for $44,132 on Feb 17. The Director now owns 35,500 shares after completing the transaction at $48.39 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, ALIAS PATRICK, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 641 shares for $49.50 each. As a result, the insider received 31,730 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cognex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGNX has reached a high of $80.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CGNX has traded an average of 860.81K shares per day and 1.08M over the past ten days. A total of 172.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CGNX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.89M, compared to 4.96M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CGNX is 0.28, from 0.22 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.39. The current Payout Ratio is 21.30% for CGNX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $245.72M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $254M to a low estimate of $232.39M. As of the current estimate, Cognex Corporation’s year-ago sales were $244.06M, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $238.83M, a decrease of -15.40% less than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $258.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $224.06M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $999.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $928.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.