There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP).

In the latest session, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) closed at $7.16 down -1.78% from its previous closing price of $7.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555103 shares were traded. PMVP stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.80 and its Current Ratio is at 22.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 26,253 shares for $15.93 per share. The transaction valued at 418,210 led to the insider holds 87,786 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 34,500 shares of PMVP for $730,365 on Mar 31. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $21.17 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $22.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,679,250 and left with 34,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PMVP has reached a high of $24.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PMVP has traded an average of 512.67K shares per day and 539.14k over the past ten days. A total of 45.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.72M. Shares short for PMVP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.35M with a Short Ratio of 8.94M, compared to 9.31M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.47% and a Short% of Float of 25.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.61 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.64. EPS for the following year is -$1.97, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.61 and -$2.17.