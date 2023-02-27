There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM).

As of close of business last night, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s stock clocked out at $86.74, down -0.87% from its previous closing price of $87.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1452578 shares were traded. SQM stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SQM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $92 from $112 previously.

On March 31, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $58 to $70.

On January 25, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $102.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on January 25, 2022, with a $102 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sociedad’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQM has reached a high of $115.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SQM traded 1.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 285.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.44M. Insiders hold about 72.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SQM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 1.58M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.19, SQM has a forward annual dividend rate of 7.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.71. The current Payout Ratio is 28.80% for SQM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 26, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1027:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.26 and a low estimate of $3.24, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.25, with high estimates of $3.48 and low estimates of $2.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.14 and $11.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.27. EPS for the following year is $13.5, with 13 analysts recommending between $19.23 and $8.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $2.99B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.36B to a low estimate of $2.54B. As of the current estimate, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated increase of 176.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.92B, an increase of 44.80% less than the figure of $176.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.84B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.86B, up 267.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.03B and the low estimate is $6.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.