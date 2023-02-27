There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

The closing price of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) was $3.23 for the day, down -5.83% from the previous closing price of $3.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2944136 shares were traded. SID stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SID’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SID has reached a high of $5.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0315.

Shares Statistics:

SID traded an average of 3.07M shares per day over the past three months and 2.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 654.89M. Insiders hold about 54.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SID as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 4.36M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.65, SID has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 19.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.01%. The current Payout Ratio is 256.00% for SID, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 06, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.07B to a low estimate of $2.07B. As of the current estimate, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s year-ago sales were $1.94B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, down -5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.73B and the low estimate is $8.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.