There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding H World Group Limited (HTHT)

The closing price of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) was $47.65 for the day, down -5.17% from the previous closing price of $50.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1822292 shares were traded. HTHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HTHT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1008.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Daiwa Securities on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $34 from $43 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTHT has reached a high of $53.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.02.

Shares Statistics:

HTHT traded an average of 1.71M shares per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 310.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.09M. Insiders hold about 56.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HTHT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.37M with a Short Ratio of 9.37M, compared to 8.81M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, HTHT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.21.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $562.82M to a low estimate of $529.73M. As of the current estimate, H World Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $465.47M, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.91B and the low estimate is $2.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.