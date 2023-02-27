There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) closed the day trading at $12.45 down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $12.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 778092 shares were traded. HAYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HAYW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on February 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $13 from $11 previously.

On January 04, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $9.50 to $15.

On December 13, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 13, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Jones Eifion sold 35,000 shares for $14.65 per share. The transaction valued at 512,645 led to the insider holds 175,282 shares of the business.

Jones Eifion sold 7,459 shares of HAYW for $97,811 on Jan 27. The Senior Vice President and CFO now owns 175,282 shares after completing the transaction at $13.11 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Jones Eifion, who serves as the Senior Vice President and CFO of the company, sold 52,541 shares for $13.07 each. As a result, the insider received 686,459 and left with 175,282 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hayward’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAYW has reached a high of $18.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HAYW traded about 1.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HAYW traded about 1.1M shares per day. A total of 212.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.69M. Shares short for HAYW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 18.82M with a Short Ratio of 20.51M, compared to 13.94M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 49.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $260.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $266.69M to a low estimate of $247.53M. As of the current estimate, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $352.38M, an estimated decrease of -26.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $263.76M, a decrease of -35.70% less than the figure of -$26.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $294.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $244.72M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, down -6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.