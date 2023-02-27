This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: HashiCorp Inc. (HCP)

In the latest session, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) closed at $28.37 down -5.46% from its previous closing price of $30.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1238774 shares were traded. HCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HashiCorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on February 24, 2023, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On February 13, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $43.

On September 30, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 30, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Dadgar Armon sold 38,000 shares for $30.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,163,950 led to the insider holds 1,786,000 shares of the business.

Welihinda Navam sold 50,000 shares of HCP for $1,500,420 on Feb 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 7,851 shares after completing the transaction at $30.01 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Dadgar Armon, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer, of the company, sold 5,840 shares for $35.02 each. As a result, the insider received 204,508 and left with 70,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has reached a high of $60.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HCP has traded an average of 1.52M shares per day and 1.27M over the past ten days. A total of 187.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.56M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.31M with a Short Ratio of 7.31M, compared to 6.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 10.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 16 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $124.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $124.9M to a low estimate of $123.61M. As of the current estimate, HashiCorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.52M, an estimated increase of 28.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.71M, an increase of 27.60% less than the figure of $28.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $465M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $463.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $464.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $320.77M, up 44.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $592.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $615M and the low estimate is $571.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.