This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

In the latest session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) closed at $23.98 down -3.77% from its previous closing price of $24.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646075 shares were traded. SNDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.20 and its Current Ratio is at 17.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On January 03, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $41.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Ordentlich Peter sold 25,000 shares for $25.84 per share. The transaction valued at 646,092 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Morrison Briggs sold 52,854 shares of SNDX for $1,417,909 on Feb 06. The President, Head of R&D now owns 17,836 shares after completing the transaction at $26.83 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Metzger Michael A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,959 shares for $27.64 each. As a result, the insider received 164,697 and left with 17,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDX has reached a high of $29.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNDX has traded an average of 833.01K shares per day and 534.51k over the past ten days. A total of 60.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.46M with a Short Ratio of 5.49M, compared to 5.2M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.02% and a Short% of Float of 8.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.53. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$3.05.