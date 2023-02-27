This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

As of close of business last night, Wabash National Corporation’s stock clocked out at $26.26, down -2.38% from its previous closing price of $26.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 690812 shares were traded. WNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.64.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 110.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 17, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On March 26, 2021, Vertical Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Vertical Research initiated its Buy rating on March 26, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Yeagy Brent L sold 60,244 shares for $28.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,691,629 led to the insider holds 319,129 shares of the business.

Yeagy Brent L sold 39,756 shares of WNC for $912,917 on Jan 03. The President & CEO now owns 379,373 shares after completing the transaction at $22.96 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Yeagy Brent L, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 8,006 shares for $24.00 each. As a result, the insider received 192,144 and left with 419,129 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wabash’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WNC has reached a high of $30.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WNC traded 549.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 553.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.17M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.53% stake in the company. Shares short for WNC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 2.63M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 8.50%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, WNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07. The current Payout Ratio is 77.30% for WNC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 28, 1994 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.95 and $2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.26 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $624.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $627.09M to a low estimate of $621M. As of the current estimate, Wabash National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $546.76M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $727.83M, an increase of 13.20% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $749.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $713M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.5B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.92B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.