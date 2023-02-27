Update from Lennar Corporation (LEN): A steady trajectory

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) closed the day trading at $95.84 down -1.35% from the previous closing price of $97.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2207402 shares were traded. LEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.32.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LEN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $76 from $79 previously.

On January 11, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $92 to $102.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $116.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Collins David M sold 15,000 shares for $82.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,230,000 led to the insider holds 41,382 shares of the business.

SUSTANA MARK sold 22,000 shares of LEN for $1,577,180 on May 11. The VP/General Counsel/Secretary now owns 46,279 shares after completing the transaction at $71.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lennar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEN has reached a high of $109.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LEN traded about 2.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LEN traded about 2.03M shares per day. A total of 287.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.86M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LEN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.76M with a Short Ratio of 8.61M, compared to 9.37M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

Dividends & Splits

LEN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.50, up from 0.75 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.77. The current Payout Ratio is 8.70% for LEN, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 08, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1017:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.78 and a low estimate of $1.43, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.16, with high estimates of $2.92 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.65 and $6.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.15. EPS for the following year is $10.02, with 20 analysts recommending between $12.3 and $6.22.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $5.93B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.19B to a low estimate of $5.68B. As of the current estimate, Lennar Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.2B, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.61B, a decrease of -20.90% less than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.68B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.67B, down -17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.95B and the low estimate is $23.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.