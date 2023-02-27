UUUU (Energy Fuels Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Energy Fuels Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.56, down -0.91% from its previous closing price of $6.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1136954 shares were traded. UUUU stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UUUU’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Morrison Alex G bought 8,000 shares for $6.03 per share. The transaction valued at 48,239 led to the insider holds 150,159 shares of the business.

HIGGS DENNIS LYLE sold 17,212 shares of UUUU for $118,957 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 264,837 shares after completing the transaction at $6.91 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $9.96 each. As a result, the insider received 49,800 and left with 264,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 73.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UUUU has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UUUU traded 1.67M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.41M. Insiders hold about 1.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.04% stake in the company. Shares short for UUUU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 19.46M with a Short Ratio of 19.46M, compared to 20.07M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.35% and a Short% of Float of 12.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.44 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $3.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.2M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Energy Fuels Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.66M, an estimated increase of 116.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.5M, an increase of 563.90% over than the figure of $116.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UUUU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18M, up 437.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.7M and the low estimate is $32.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 147.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.