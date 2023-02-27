What shareholders can do to beat the market with KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) stock

In the latest session, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) closed at $6.13 down -4.96% from its previous closing price of $6.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 939868 shares were traded. KNOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.13.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2023, Alliance Global Partners Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $6.

On December 13, 2022, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on December 13, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KNOT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNOP has reached a high of $18.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KNOP has traded an average of 499.03K shares per day and 373.38k over the past ten days. A total of 33.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.21M. Insiders hold about 27.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KNOP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 331.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 217.14k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KNOP is 0.10, from 2.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 32.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.75.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.6 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $69.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $69.36M to a low estimate of $68.69M. As of the current estimate, KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $72.13M, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.34M, a decrease of -2.80% over than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.34M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $266.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $265.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $266M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $281.13M, down -5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $271.09M and the low estimate is $245M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.