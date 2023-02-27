What shareholders can do to beat the market with NetEase Inc. (NTES) stock

As of close of business last night, NetEase Inc.’s stock clocked out at $78.64, down -5.13% from its previous closing price of $82.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2801373 shares were traded. NTES stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NTES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $90 from $120 previously.

On July 05, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $129.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $120.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NetEase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTES has reached a high of $108.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NTES traded 1.80M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 656.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.94M. Insiders hold about 45.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NTES as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 5.70M, compared to 5.52M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.12, NTES has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.19. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NTES, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $1.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.4 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.06. EPS for the following year is $5.1, with 23 analysts recommending between $5.6 and $4.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $3.74B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.94B to a low estimate of $3.56B. As of the current estimate, NetEase Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.39B, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.65B, an increase of 11.40% over than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.47B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.85B and the low estimate is $14.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.