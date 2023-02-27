Which analyst expects Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) closed at $7.68 down -2.66% from its previous closing price of $7.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558831 shares were traded. HIMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Himax Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Nomura Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Himax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMX has reached a high of $12.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HIMX has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 864.06k over the past ten days. A total of 174.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.80M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.44M with a Short Ratio of 9.35M, compared to 9.61M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.31. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $240.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $262.3M to a low estimate of $228M. As of the current estimate, Himax Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $451.89M, an estimated decrease of -46.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $229.17M, a decrease of -44.50% over than the figure of -$46.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $238M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.55B, down -24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $913.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.