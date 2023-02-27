Which analyst expects LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, LXP Industrial Trust’s stock clocked out at $10.44, down -2.70% from its previous closing price of $10.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1645968 shares were traded. LXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LXP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 123.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when FRARY RICHARD bought 10,000 shares for $10.50 per share. The transaction valued at 105,000 led to the insider holds 143,606 shares of the business.

Gupta Arun bought 9,600 shares of LXP for $99,921 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 26,465 shares after completing the transaction at $10.41 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Handwerker Jamie, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 52,750 and bolstered with 73,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LXP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 298.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXP has reached a high of $16.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LXP traded 1.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 274.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.92M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.89% stake in the company. Shares short for LXP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.18M with a Short Ratio of 13.09M, compared to 25.34M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 10.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.42, LXP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.08.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $77.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.23M to a low estimate of $75.6M. As of the current estimate, LXP Industrial Trust’s year-ago sales were $85.37M, an estimated decrease of -9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.71M, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $322M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $310.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $315.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.94M, down -7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $354.1M and the low estimate is $314.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.