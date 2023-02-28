1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $10.14 in the prior trading day, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) closed at $10.01, down -1.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 614914 shares were traded. FLWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.99.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FLWS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 30, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when HARTNETT THOMAS G bought 25,000 shares for $6.12 per share. The transaction valued at 153,000 led to the insider holds 245,266 shares of the business.

ELMORE LEONARD J bought 1,000 shares of FLWS for $13,820 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 57,737 shares after completing the transaction at $13.82 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 212.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLWS has reached a high of $15.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 618.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 956.77k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.35M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FLWS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 744.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 1.66M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 2.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $426.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $429.76M to a low estimate of $425.39M. As of the current estimate, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $469.58M, an estimated decrease of -9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $439.24M, a decrease of -9.60% less than the figure of -$9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $446.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $435.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLWS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.17B and the low estimate is $2.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.