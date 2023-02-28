A correction may be in store for Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) shares?

In the latest session, Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) closed at $60.26 up 1.79% from its previous closing price of $59.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3694035 shares were traded. NET stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.65.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cloudflare Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

On February 07, 2023, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $52.

Guggenheim Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on January 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $36.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when SEIFERT THOMAS J sold 15,209 shares for $64.65 per share. The transaction valued at 983,204 led to the insider holds 61,355 shares of the business.

Prince Matthew sold 52,384 shares of NET for $3,695,650 on Feb 15. The CEO & Chair of the Board now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $70.55 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Kramer Douglas James, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $68.41 each. As a result, the insider received 239,441 and left with 54,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $132.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NET has traded an average of 5.40M shares per day and 7.97M over the past ten days. A total of 326.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of Jan 12, 2023 were 21.74M with a Short Ratio of 22.59M, compared to 18.2M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.62% and a Short% of Float of 9.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $274.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $275M to a low estimate of $272M. As of the current estimate, Cloudflare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $193.6M, an estimated increase of 41.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $290.72M, an increase of 37.00% less than the figure of $41.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $300.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $275.8M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $975.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $972.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $974.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $656.43M, up 48.50% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.