A correction may be in store for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares?

As of close of business last night, Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.75, down -17.84% from its previous closing price of $2.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1598044 shares were traded. SMMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 12, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when DUGGAN ROBERT W bought 94,849,203 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 92,003,727 led to the insider holds 162,532,792 shares of the business.

Zanganeh Maky bought 5,624,702 shares of SMMT for $5,455,961 on Aug 16. The Co-CEO & President now owns 7,061,557 shares after completing the transaction at $0.97 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Zanganeh Maky, who serves as the Co-CEO & President of the company, bought 184,430 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 178,897 and bolstered with 359,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 394.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMMT has reached a high of $5.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5963, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7618.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMMT traded 10.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.00M. Insiders hold about 90.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SMMT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.91M with a Short Ratio of 4.29M, compared to 5.04M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 13.87%.