A glimpse at Codexis Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Codexis Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.63, down -2.11% from its previous closing price of $4.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 772124 shares were traded. CDXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CDXS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $32.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on April 12, 2021, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when NICOLS JOHN J sold 35,714 shares for $4.83 per share. The transaction valued at 172,652 led to the insider holds 783,965 shares of the business.

NICOLS JOHN J sold 39,785 shares of CDXS for $213,220 on Feb 23. The Director now owns 783,965 shares after completing the transaction at $5.36 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, NICOLS JOHN J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 35,714 shares for $6.42 each. As a result, the insider received 229,295 and left with 823,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDXS has reached a high of $22.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6560, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2165.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CDXS traded 668.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 577.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.01M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CDXS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.78M, compared to 5.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.72% and a Short% of Float of 8.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$1.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $28.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.98M to a low estimate of $27.7M. As of the current estimate, Codexis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.5M, an estimated increase of 18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.85M, a decrease of -46.70% less than the figure of $18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $141.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $104.75M, up 30.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $109.71M and the low estimate is $77.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -32.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.