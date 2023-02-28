A glimpse at Treasure Global Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) closed at $1.64 up 0.61% from its previous closing price of $1.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585645 shares were traded. TGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Treasure Global Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when HOO VOON HIM sold 1,702,899 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 1,046,431 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

HOO VOON HIM bought 202,899 shares of TGL for $811,596 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 1,702,899 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGL has reached a high of $19.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8202, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4426.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TGL has traded an average of 190.27K shares per day and 79.62k over the past ten days. A total of 17.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.53M. Insiders hold about 35.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TGL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 101.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 88.07k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.