A Stock You Should Be Looking At: SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

The price of SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) closed at $3.13 in the last session, down -12.20% from day before closing price of $3.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14656672 shares were traded. SOUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0700.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOUN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 01, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On June 28, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on June 28, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 4,152 shares for $3.79 per share. The transaction valued at 15,736 led to the insider holds 1,041,228 shares of the business.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 10,000 shares of SOUN for $44,750 on Feb 07. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,045,380 shares after completing the transaction at $4.47 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $3.77 each. As a result, the insider received 56,600 and left with 1,055,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has reached a high of $18.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0564, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0732.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOUN traded on average about 9.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 197.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.24M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SOUN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.41M, compared to 3.06M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.2M and the low estimate is $45.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.