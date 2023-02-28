An average trading volume for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.51 in the prior trading day, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) closed at $0.50, down -1.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0092 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33741683 shares were traded. WISH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5230 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5004.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WISH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $0.50.

On March 22, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $2.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Talwar Vijay sold 550,000 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 481,250 led to the insider holds 599,967 shares of the business.

Jain Tarun Kumar sold 76,629 shares of WISH for $58,989 on Feb 02. The Chief Product Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $0.77 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Jain Tarun Kumar, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 88,000 shares for $0.49 each. As a result, the insider received 43,384 and left with 76,629 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WISH has reached a high of $2.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6244, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0883.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 28.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 69.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 673.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.35M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WISH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 47.79M with a Short Ratio of 47.79M, compared to 51.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.06% and a Short% of Float of 7.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $152.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.09M to a low estimate of $128.9M. As of the current estimate, ContextLogic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $289M, an estimated decrease of -47.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.25M, a decrease of -13.10% over than the figure of -$47.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $202.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WISH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $618.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $556.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $592.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, down -71.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $691.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $947.75M and the low estimate is $572.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.