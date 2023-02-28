An average trading volume for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) closed at $295.63 in the last session, down -0.62% from day before closing price of $297.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1820916 shares were traded. DPZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $300.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $291.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DPZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 24, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $370 from $410 previously.

On February 24, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $405 to $375.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $430 to $405.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when HEADEN CYNTHIA A sold 75 shares for $347.07 per share. The transaction valued at 26,030 led to the insider holds 2,846 shares of the business.

LOPEZ PATRICIA E sold 244 shares of DPZ for $85,871 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 1,519 shares after completing the transaction at $351.93 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, JORDAN JOSEPH HUGH, who serves as the President, U.S. & Global Svcs of the company, sold 1,280 shares for $354.94 each. As a result, the insider received 454,330 and left with 3,180 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Domino’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DPZ has reached a high of $448.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $297.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 348.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 361.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DPZ traded on average about 629.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.19M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DPZ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.11% and a Short% of Float of 4.64%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DPZ is 4.84, which was 3.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 27 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.42 and a low estimate of $3.46, while EPS last year was $4.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.96, with high estimates of $3.2 and low estimates of $2.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13 and $11.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.12. EPS for the following year is $14.14, with 32 analysts recommending between $14.96 and $13.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.49B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DPZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.36B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.9B and the low estimate is $4.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.