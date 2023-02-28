An investigation into TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s technical aspects

The price of TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) closed at $2.43 in the last session, down -3.57% from day before closing price of $2.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534086 shares were traded. TRUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRUE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Claus Christopher W bought 40,000 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 96,000 led to the insider holds 224,405 shares of the business.

Mendel John W sold 12,578 shares of TRUE for $34,795 on Jun 21. The Director now owns 148,528 shares after completing the transaction at $2.77 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Mendel John W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $3.31 each. As a result, the insider received 9,933 and left with 115,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRUE has reached a high of $4.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8136, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4730.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRUE traded on average about 420.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 376.28k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 90.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.29M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRUE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.76M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $40.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.4M to a low estimate of $39.4M. As of the current estimate, TrueCar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.86M, an estimated decrease of -12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.34M, a decrease of -5.00% over than the figure of -$12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $166.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $231.7M, down -28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $182.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186M and the low estimate is $177.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.