An overall feel about Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) stock in the current moment?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 869090 shares were traded. IMUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7800.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Immunic Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 15, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 15, 2021, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Neermann Joerg bought 47,000 shares for $1.26 per share. The transaction valued at 59,032 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Neermann Joerg bought 35,000 shares of IMUX for $43,610 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 53,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Neermann Joerg, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18,000 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,020 and bolstered with 18,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMUX has reached a high of $12.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7516, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3826.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IMUX has traded an average of 957.83K shares per day and 828.59k over the past ten days. A total of 38.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.08M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IMUX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.97M with a Short Ratio of 5.97M, compared to 7.07M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.45% and a Short% of Float of 13.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$1.39, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.54 and -$3.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.9. EPS for the following year is -$2.1, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.53 and -$3.22.