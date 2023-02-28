Analysis of Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS): Selected Notes

The closing price of Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) was $1.76 for the day, up 1.73% from the previous closing price of $1.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3790038 shares were traded. GOSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6650.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOSS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Carter Laura sold 4,876 shares for $12.07 per share. The transaction valued at 58,868 led to the insider holds 82,292 shares of the business.

Aranda Richard sold 4,757 shares of GOSS for $57,431 on Oct 24. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 205,430 shares after completing the transaction at $12.07 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Peterson Caryn, who serves as the EVP, Regulatory Affairs of the company, sold 4,757 shares for $12.07 each. As a result, the insider received 57,431 and left with 61,415 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOSS has reached a high of $15.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2344, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.3065.

Shares Statistics:

GOSS traded an average of 5.96M shares per day over the past three months and 2.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.93M. Shares short for GOSS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 25.35M with a Short Ratio of 25.35M, compared to 26.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.84% and a Short% of Float of 30.96%.