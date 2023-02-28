Analysis of WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW): Selected Notes

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) closed the day trading at $3.73 down -1.06% from the previous closing price of $3.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 861774 shares were traded. WW stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6850.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $18.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Stark Heather bought 10,000 shares for $3.85 per share. The transaction valued at 38,500 led to the insider holds 13,302 shares of the business.

Sistani Sima bought 63,935 shares of WW for $249,999 on Nov 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 63,935 shares after completing the transaction at $3.91 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, SOBECKI CHRISTOPHER J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $4.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 125,124 and bolstered with 101,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WW has reached a high of $11.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2344, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3028.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WW traded about 1.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WW traded about 1.14M shares per day. A total of 70.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.49M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.91M with a Short Ratio of 6.36M, compared to 5.99M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.38% and a Short% of Float of 11.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and -$3.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.85. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $224.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $234.17M to a low estimate of $214.21M. As of the current estimate, WW International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $275.79M, an estimated decrease of -18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $246.27M, a decrease of -17.30% over than the figure of -$18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $236.22M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, down -14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $923.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $965.89M and the low estimate is $824.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.