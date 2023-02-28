Are analysts optimistic about Fluence Energy Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FLNC) stock?

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) closed the day trading at $19.15 up 2.19% from the previous closing price of $18.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 755615 shares were traded. FLNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLNC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Fehr Dennis sold 15,576 shares for $18.64 per share. The transaction valued at 290,405 led to the insider holds 30,590 shares of the business.

Fehr Dennis sold 120,000 shares of FLNC for $2,318,988 on Sep 07. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 30,590 shares after completing the transaction at $19.32 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Fehr Dennis, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 16,211 shares for $18.43 each. As a result, the insider received 298,814 and left with 30,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNC has reached a high of $26.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.96.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 115.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.64M. Insiders hold about 66.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

