As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) offers stability

The closing price of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) was $0.67 for the day, down -20.22% from the previous closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1689 from its previous closing price. On the day, 638016 shares were traded. CUEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8687 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6014.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CUEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Maimon Arik bought 32,850 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 22,558 led to the insider holds 1,621,007 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUEN has reached a high of $2.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6380, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5733.

Shares Statistics:

CUEN traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 155.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.37M. Insiders hold about 36.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CUEN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 188.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 172.81k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.