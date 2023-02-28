As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) offers stability

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) closed the day trading at $4.39 up 1.39% from the previous closing price of $4.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568671 shares were traded. ILPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ILPT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when PHELAN KEVIN C bought 3,000 shares for $3.41 per share. The transaction valued at 10,221 led to the insider holds 3,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILPT has reached a high of $23.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0223, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.5790.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ILPT traded about 899.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ILPT traded about 879.55k shares per day. A total of 65.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ILPT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 2.35M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Dividends & Splits

ILPT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 1.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 30.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.52 and -$3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.64, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.64 and -$1.64.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $104.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $105.5M to a low estimate of $103.65M. As of the current estimate, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $56.5M, an estimated increase of 85.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $105.09M, an increase of 47.20% less than the figure of $85.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.94M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $387.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $383.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $385.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.87M, up 75.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $420.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $434M and the low estimate is $409.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.