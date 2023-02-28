As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) offers stability

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) closed the day trading at $1.32 down -12.29% from the previous closing price of $1.50. On the day, 837486 shares were traded. GRIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRIL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Frost Malcolm B. bought 6,579 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000 led to the insider holds 65,988 shares of the business.

Mohan Kevin James bought 3,000 shares of GRIL for $2,280 on Dec 20. The Chief Investment Officer now owns 163,963 shares after completing the transaction at $0.76 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Roper Michael John, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $0.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,460 and bolstered with 158,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRIL has reached a high of $1.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9807, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5515.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRIL traded about 609.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRIL traded about 598.4k shares per day. A total of 28.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.25M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GRIL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.18M, compared to 434.77k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.