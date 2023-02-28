Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) closed at $1.42 in the last session, up 1.43% from day before closing price of $1.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 805373 shares were traded. BKKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4050.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BKKT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On July 19, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On November 11, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 11, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when D’Annunzio Marc sold 20,511 shares for $1.48 per share. The transaction valued at 30,344 led to the insider holds 442,328 shares of the business.

Elliot Mark Sonbolian sold 4,382 shares of BKKT for $6,487 on Feb 13. The Chief Sales & Mktg Officer now owns 258,268 shares after completing the transaction at $1.48 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, D’Annunzio Marc, who serves as the General Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 43,157 shares for $1.71 each. As a result, the insider received 73,786 and left with 471,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has reached a high of $7.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5880, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2054.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BKKT traded on average about 2.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.87M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.20M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BKKT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.28M with a Short Ratio of 12.28M, compared to 12.4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.63% and a Short% of Float of 17.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.48 and -$6.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.25M to a low estimate of $13M. As of the current estimate, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.7M, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.27M, an increase of 22.20% over than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.5M, up 38.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83M and the low estimate is $71.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.