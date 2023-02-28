BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) closed the day trading at $11.58 down -0.60% from the previous closing price of $11.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1369208 shares were traded. BBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBIO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 27, 2021, SVB Leerink reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $66 to $24.

Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 27, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $86 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Kumar Neil sold 44,798 shares for $12.70 per share. The transaction valued at 569,073 led to the insider holds 4,813,197 shares of the business.

STEPHENSON BRIAN C sold 17,717 shares of BBIO for $225,066 on Feb 17. The Secretary, Treasurer & CFO now owns 219,529 shares after completing the transaction at $12.70 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Kumar Neil, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 120,000 shares for $11.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,320,696 and left with 1,372,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIO has reached a high of $13.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBIO traded about 1.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBIO traded about 1.95M shares per day. A total of 147.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.05M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 18.65M with a Short Ratio of 18.65M, compared to 19M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.48% and a Short% of Float of 22.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$1.14, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.85, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.05 and -$3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.21. EPS for the following year is -$3.13, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.42 and -$3.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $101.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.72M, up 15.20% from the average estimate.