Considering Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) closed at $20.96 in the last session, up 3.66% from day before closing price of $20.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1747391 shares were traded. ATSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATSG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 12, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when AMAZON COM INC sold 260,000 shares for $26.99 per share. The transaction valued at 7,017,400 led to the insider holds 13,918,445 shares of the business.

AMAZON COM INC sold 250,000 shares of ATSG for $5,902,500 on Oct 07. The 10% Owner now owns 14,178,445 shares after completing the transaction at $23.61 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, VORHOLT JEFFREY J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150 shares for $25.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,898 and bolstered with 32,450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Air’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATSG has reached a high of $34.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATSG traded on average about 437.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 647.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.35M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.75% stake in the company. Shares short for ATSG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 2.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $528M. It ranges from a high estimate of $548.31M to a low estimate of $514.2M. As of the current estimate, Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $482.37M, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $518.35M, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $528.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $507.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.