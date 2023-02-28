Considering Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $5.66 in the prior trading day, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) closed at $5.80, up 2.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2585765 shares were traded. FULC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FULC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.50 and its Current Ratio is at 15.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On March 08, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on March 08, 2022, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares for $13.00 per share. The transaction valued at 24,999,988 led to the insider holds 11,609,704 shares of the business.

Gould Robert J sold 6,766 shares of FULC for $101,490 on Jan 13. The Interim President & CEO now owns 499,864 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 180,703 shares for $7.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,314,806 and bolstered with 9,686,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 76.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FULC has reached a high of $24.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 986.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.83M. Insiders hold about 4.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.65% stake in the company. Shares short for FULC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 3.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.16 and -$2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.38. EPS for the following year is -$2.04, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.45 and -$2.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FULC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.16M, down -61.60% from the average estimate.