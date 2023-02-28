FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $2.69 in the prior trading day, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) closed at $2.82, up 4.83%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1022540 shares were traded. FTCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FTCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $2 previously.

On May 23, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on May 23, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when ARC Family Trust sold 100,000 shares for $2.74 per share. The transaction valued at 274,000 led to the insider holds 15,253,357 shares of the business.

ARC Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTCI for $81,300 on Feb 14. The 10% Owner now owns 15,353,357 shares after completing the transaction at $2.71 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Hunkler Sean, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 6,520 shares for $2.71 each. As a result, the insider received 17,669 and left with 591,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCI has reached a high of $6.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7229, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3479.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 861.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 102.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.98M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.80% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $30.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.63M to a low estimate of $23.38M. As of the current estimate, FTC Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.72M, an estimated decrease of -70.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.94M, a decrease of -17.40% over than the figure of -$70.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.17M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.52M, down -55.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $344.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $459.51M and the low estimate is $199.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 183.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.