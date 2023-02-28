GTHX (G1 Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) closed at $3.48 up 2.35% from its previous closing price of $3.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709344 shares were traded. GTHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5742 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4350.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $7 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $32 to $31.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on November 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Malik Rajesh sold 729 shares for $5.41 per share. The transaction valued at 3,942 led to the insider holds 102,739 shares of the business.

Hanson James S. sold 729 shares of GTHX for $3,942 on Jan 05. The General Counsel now owns 41,087 shares after completing the transaction at $5.41 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Moses Jennifer K., who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 729 shares for $5.41 each. As a result, the insider received 3,942 and left with 57,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTHX has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.8928, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.2517.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GTHX has traded an average of 1.33M shares per day and 2.79M over the past ten days. A total of 50.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.49M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GTHX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 2.57M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 6.80%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.3 and -$3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.47. EPS for the following year is -$3, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.24 and -$3.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.83M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.05M to a low estimate of $8.66M. As of the current estimate, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.8M, an estimated increase of 69.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.29M, an increase of 78.10% over than the figure of $69.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.48M, up 61.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.2M and the low estimate is $45.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.