I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX).

The price of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) closed at $22.77 in the last session, down -3.80% from day before closing price of $23.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566778 shares were traded. AMCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMCX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on July 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $48 from $32 previously.

On May 14, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $51.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on March 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Gallagher James sold 20,000 shares for $23.15 per share. The transaction valued at 463,000 led to the insider holds 28,867 shares of the business.

Gallagher James sold 20,000 shares of AMCX for $800,000 on Mar 11. The EVP and General Counsel now owns 19,923 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Sapan Joshua W, who serves as the Executive Vice Chairman of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $40.80 each. As a result, the insider received 1,632,062 and left with 282,865 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 188.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMCX has reached a high of $44.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMCX traded on average about 522.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 854.64k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.59M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMCX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.34M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 6.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.24 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.03, with high estimates of $2.75 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.05 and $6.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.68. EPS for the following year is $6.71, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.61 and $5.79.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $947.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $977.2M to a low estimate of $929M. As of the current estimate, AMC Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $803.71M, an estimated increase of 17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $728.66M, an increase of 2.30% less than the figure of $17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $778.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $678.72M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.08B, down -0.40% from the average estimate.