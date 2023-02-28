I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT).

After finishing at $0.12 in the prior trading day, Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) closed at $0.12, down -1.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0016 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3752468 shares were traded. AULT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1198 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1125.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AULT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 100 shares for $3.96 per share. The transaction valued at 396 led to the insider holds 1,806,200 shares of the business.

Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 400 shares of AULT for $1,777 on Feb 02. The 10% Owner now owns 1,806,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.44 per share. On Jan 25, another insider, Ault Alliance, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 100 shares for $4.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 481 and bolstered with 1,805,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AULT has reached a high of $1.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1260, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2194.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 356.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.21M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AULT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 13.27M with a Short Ratio of 13.27M, compared to 15.4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $37.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.5M to a low estimate of $37.5M. As of the current estimate, Ault Alliance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.8M, an estimated increase of 380.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.39M, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $380.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.39M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AULT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $111.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.4M, up 112.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.27M and the low estimate is $156.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.