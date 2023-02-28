I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in The Glimpse Group Inc. (VRAR).

After finishing at $3.91 in the prior trading day, The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) closed at $4.24, up 8.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651211 shares were traded. VRAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VRAR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Amen Lemuel bought 28,189 shares for $2.75 per share. The transaction valued at 77,520 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Amen Lemuel bought 10,000 shares of VRAR for $32,500 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 71,811 shares after completing the transaction at $3.25 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Amen Lemuel, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,750 shares for $3.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,965 and bolstered with 61,811 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRAR has reached a high of $8.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9546, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5461.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 121.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 85.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.06M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VRAR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 143.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 124.18k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $18.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.3M to a low estimate of $18.3M. As of the current estimate, The Glimpse Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.27M, an estimated increase of 151.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.27M, up 151.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.1M and the low estimate is $28.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.