In What Direction Will Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) was $0.46 for the day, down -10.49% from the previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0539 from its previous closing price. On the day, 981059 shares were traded. AXDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AXDX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 07, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Phillips Jack sold 8,601 shares for $0.60 per share. The transaction valued at 5,161 led to the insider holds 269,458 shares of the business.

REICHLING STEVEN sold 4,823 shares of AXDX for $2,894 on Feb 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 76,818 shares after completing the transaction at $0.60 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Phillips Jack, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 8,408 shares for $0.69 each. As a result, the insider received 5,802 and left with 250,843 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXDX has reached a high of $3.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6502, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1334.

Shares Statistics:

AXDX traded an average of 280.29K shares per day over the past three months and 269.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.59M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AXDX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.48M, compared to 4.33M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.50% and a Short% of Float of 6.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.04M to a low estimate of $2.7M. As of the current estimate, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.34M, an estimated decrease of -14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.69M, an increase of 24.70% over than the figure of -$14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.58M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.78M, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.2M and the low estimate is $16.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.