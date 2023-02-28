Invest in Clene Inc. (CLNN) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $1.18 in the prior trading day, Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) closed at $1.20, up 1.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 865478 shares were traded. CLNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0900.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLNN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On May 02, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on May 02, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when MATLIN DAVID J bought 2,871,287 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,900,000 led to the insider holds 5,293,684 shares of the business.

Gay Jonathon bought 990,099 shares of CLNN for $1,000,000 on Nov 02. The Director now owns 2,154,848 shares after completing the transaction at $1.01 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Ugwumba Chidozie, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 990,099 shares for $1.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,000 and bolstered with 5,518,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 225.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNN has reached a high of $5.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2616, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1465.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 916.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.20M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 2.28M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $80k, an increase of 166.70% over than the figure of -$44.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60k.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $240k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $330k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $723k, down -54.40% from the average estimate.