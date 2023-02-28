Invest in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) closed at $0.18 in the last session, down -1.01% from day before closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0018 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2541457 shares were traded. VTGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1848 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1660.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VTGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when GIN JERRY B bought 100,000 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 17,870 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

GIN JERRY B bought 100,000 shares of VTGN for $17,870 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.18 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Singh Shawn, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 600,000 shares for $0.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,200 and bolstered with 626,234 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTGN has reached a high of $1.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1708, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3695.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VTGN traded on average about 7.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.92M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 206.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.00M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VTGN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.4M with a Short Ratio of 10.19M, compared to 11.28M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $180k, a decrease of -41.90% less than the figure of $130.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $180k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11M, down -96.40% from the average estimate.