Investing in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.17, down -19.22% from its previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0402 from its previous closing price. On the day, 934889 shares were traded. CNXA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2180 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CNXA’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 3,968 led to the insider holds 1,265,000 shares of the business.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 70,100 shares of CNXA for $61,723 on Sep 07. The 10% Owner now owns 1,270,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.88 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 39,990 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider received 40,082 and left with 1,340,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNXA has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2473, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6034.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CNXA traded 1.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.22M. Insiders hold about 35.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.73% stake in the company. Shares short for CNXA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 66.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 398.48k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.48% and a Short% of Float of 0.57%.